Meg and Spanners are back to preview the first Las Vegas Grand Prix in 40 years! They talk through the type of street circuit we can expect (2:30) and how the forecast can affect tire degradation (11:14) and predict which drivers and teams may do well or struggle (17:20). Then, they touch on the spectacle of this late night race in the States and discuss what’s at stake for the remainder of the season (43:00).

Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

