Logan Paul to Wrestle Full Time? Plus, Will SmackDown Move Off of Fridays?



Brian and Khal kick off the show with a couple of non-spoiler takeaways from the Iron Claw premiere in New York City. Then Ben leads the crew into this week’s top headlines:

Logan Paul retiring from boxing to wrestle full time (7:15)

Brock Lesnar reportedly returning at the Royal Rumble (19:06)

SmackDown potentially changing nights (29:11)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, regarding Saraya, the Judgment Day, Chad Gable, and Gunther (39:43). Last, they talk through last night’s NXT show (57:12) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (59:01).

