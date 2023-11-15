 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Paul to Wrestle Full Time? Plus, Will SmackDown Move Off of Fridays?

The crew also talks about ‘The Iron Claw’ and Brock Lesnar’s reported return to Royal Rumble

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Brian and Khal kick off the show with a couple of non-spoiler takeaways from the Iron Claw premiere in New York City. Then Ben leads the crew into this week’s top headlines:

  • Logan Paul retiring from boxing to wrestle full time (7:15)
  • Brock Lesnar reportedly returning at the Royal Rumble (19:06)
  • SmackDown potentially changing nights (29:11)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, regarding Saraya, the Judgment Day, Chad Gable, and Gunther (39:43). Last, they talk through last night’s NXT show (57:12) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (59:01).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

