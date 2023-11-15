Logan Paul to Wrestle Full Time? Plus, Will SmackDown Move Off of Fridays?

Brian and Khal kick off the show with a couple of non-spoiler takeaways from the Iron Claw premiere in New York City. Then Ben leads the crew into this week’s top headlines:
- Logan Paul retiring from boxing to wrestle full time (7:15)
- Brock Lesnar reportedly returning at the Royal Rumble (19:06)
- SmackDown potentially changing nights (29:11)
Later, in They Said What?!, they react to a couple of takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline, regarding Saraya, the Judgment Day, Chad Gable, and Gunther (39:43). Last, they talk through last night’s NXT show (57:12) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (59:01).
For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.
We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS