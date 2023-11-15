A Hungry Max Homa, Potential New PGA Tour Investors, and RSM Classic Preview

House and Hubbard are back to discuss the latest from the fall season, including if Max Homa’s fall run signals a major win next season (01:57). Then, they delve into the recent business developments from the PGA Tour, including a recent Washington Post report that the tour is considering new private investors (23:14). Finally, they preview this weekend’s RSM Classic and offer their favorite picks for the tournament (45:24).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Max Homa, Camilo Villegas
