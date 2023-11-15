 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Van Lathan on Working at TMZ, Celebrity Encounters, and BTS Paparazzi Moments

Van Lathan joins the podcast for a discussion about confronting Kanye West, his firing from TMZ, and the unaired interview with Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole on ‘Higher Learning’

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

First, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag give us an update on their lives (00:01). Then, The Ringer’s Van Lathan joins the podcast for a discussion about Speidi’s heyday at TMZ (14:40), confronting Kanye (29:49), the worst celebrities to encounter (43:02), his firing from TMZ (44:45), and the unaired interview with Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole on Higher Learning (1:02:34).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Van Lathan
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

