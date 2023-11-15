Van Lathan on Working at TMZ, Celebrity Encounters, and BTS Paparazzi Moments

First, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag give us an update on their lives (00:01). Then, The Ringer’s Van Lathan joins the podcast for a discussion about Speidi’s heyday at TMZ (14:40), confronting Kanye (29:49), the worst celebrities to encounter (43:02), his firing from TMZ (44:45), and the unaired interview with Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole on Higher Learning (1:02:34).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Van Lathan
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
