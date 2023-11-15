Champions Classic Recap With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann for a bonus episode to recap the Champions Classic. They start with Kansas’s comeback victory over Kentucky and what they learned from that game (1:45). Then, they discuss Duke beating Michigan State and what’s next for those two teams (17:25). They wrap up with their bigger-picture thoughts on the Champions Classic, and a couple other notable games around the country (32:21).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
