Champions Classic Recap With J. Kyle Mann

Four college basketball bluebloods in action Tuesday night

By Tate Frazier
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann for a bonus episode to recap the Champions Classic. They start with Kansas’s comeback victory over Kentucky and what they learned from that game (1:45). Then, they discuss Duke beating Michigan State and what’s next for those two teams (17:25). They wrap up with their bigger-picture thoughts on the Champions Classic, and a couple other notable games around the country (32:21).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

