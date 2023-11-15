Why GW12 Will Define the Season, Cold Palmer, Trippier’s Trap, and Why Bernardo Is Golden

James Allcott is joined by Joe Thomlinson (@JoeThomlinson) to discuss why Game Week 12 was the most important Game Week so far, and why it was a season-defining weekend. The duo discusses the events that led to Cole Palmer’s dramatic equalizer against Manchester City and why it could leave Manchester United behind. They also discuss Everton’s big win against Crystal Palace and what it means for them going forward. And of course, what is really going on at Newcastle?
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Joe Thomlinson
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify