 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why GW12 Will Define the Season, Cold Palmer, Trippier’s Trap, and Why Bernardo Is Golden

Plus, what does Everton’s big win against Crystal Palace mean for them going forward?

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Joe Thomlinson (@JoeThomlinson) to discuss why Game Week 12 was the most important Game Week so far, and why it was a season-defining weekend. The duo discusses the events that led to Cole Palmer’s dramatic equalizer against Manchester City and why it could leave Manchester United behind. They also discuss Everton’s big win against Crystal Palace and what it means for them going forward. And of course, what is really going on at Newcastle?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Joe Thomlinson
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Champions Classic Recap With J. Kyle Mann

Four college basketball bluebloods in action Tuesday night

By Tate Frazier

Power Ranking Our Last-Second Trade Deadline Advice

Which MVP candidate should you trade for and which should you trade away ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Southern Charm’ Episode 9 and ‘Miami’ Episode 2

Chelsea and Zack also chat about some new drama in the Bravo world

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Eagles Film Breakdown: The Blueprint for Beating the Chiefs

Ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Chiefs, Sheil and Shawn Syed discuss what the Eagles need to do to come out victorious

By Sheil Kapadia

Rupert’s Retirement and Fox’s Place in Hollywood

And later, Matt gives a prediction on Tom Brady’s media career

By Matthew Belloni

Early NBA Surprises With Doc Rivers, Plus Netflix’s Dominating 2023 With Matthew Belloni

Bill and Doc Rivers evaluate the teams at the top of each conference, talk about their Bucks concerns, and more

By Bill Simmons and Matthew Belloni