 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Guys Saw ‘Iron Claw,’ Drew McIntyre’s Turn, and Some New York City Complaints

Rosenberg and SGG also get into some drama between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Peter’s secret criticism of LA Knight, Jake the Snake’s disappointment with what’s happened to the DDT, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
A24


Fresh off of seeing a premiere screening of the new wrestling movie Iron Claw, Rosenberg and SGG are here to briefly break down the film. Then, the guys get into Drew McIntyre’s turn, some drama between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Peter’s secret criticism of LA Knight, Jake the Snake’s disappointment with what’s happened to the DDT, and more.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Why Thanksgiving is the best holiday (02:30)
  • Iron Claw reaction (09:50)
  • Drew McIntyre’s turn and potential involvement with Judgment Day (22:10)
  • Santos Escobar’s betrayal of Rey Mysterio (30:15)
  • Something Rosenberg doesn’t like about LA Knight (33:03)
  • Why Natalie wants a pulley system in the home (40:57)
  • Jake the Snake’s disgruntled comments (46:48)
  • Mailbag (55:20)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Best NBA Bets for 11/14

We’re talking Hawks-Pistons, Mavericks-Pelicans, and more

By Raheem Palmer

The Buffalo Bills Are Bumbling Their Way Out of the AFC Playoff Race

The Bills can’t stop making mistakes and losing winnable games, and now they’ve fired their offensive coordinator. Can Josh Allen fix his turnover troubles and get Buffalo back into contention?

By Austin Gayle
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Play

College Basketball Preview, Week 10 Reactions, and Track to the Future With Cousin Sal and J. Kyle Mann 

Tate and Cousin Sal chat about the Broncos-Bills matchup before J. Kyle Mann joins to talk college basketball

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

The NBA’s Giants of Tomorrow Are Here

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are already stretching the game to new extremes, showcasing the evolution of big men while offering us a glimpse of the future

By Seerat Sohi

Rapinoe Retires, England Call-Ups and Chaos at Stamford Bridge

Ian and his guests discuss the England call-ups for Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis, before covering the chaos of Chelsea and Manchester City going 4-4 and some Barclays WSL

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Don’t Throw Dirt on the Clippers Just Yet

The James Harden era in Los Angeles has kicked off with a face-plant, but there’s reason to be optimistic about any team that employs Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Can the Los Angeles Clippers find an equilibrium with their newest star?

By Michael Pina