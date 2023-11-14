The Guys Saw ‘Iron Claw,’ Drew McIntyre’s Turn, and Some New York City Complaints

Fresh off of seeing a premiere screening of the new wrestling movie Iron Claw, Rosenberg and SGG are here to briefly break down the film. Then, the guys get into Drew McIntyre’s turn, some drama between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Peter’s secret criticism of LA Knight, Jake the Snake’s disappointment with what’s happened to the DDT, and more.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- Why Thanksgiving is the best holiday (02:30)
- Iron Claw reaction (09:50)
- Drew McIntyre’s turn and potential involvement with Judgment Day (22:10)
- Santos Escobar’s betrayal of Rey Mysterio (30:15)
- Something Rosenberg doesn’t like about LA Knight (33:03)
- Why Natalie wants a pulley system in the home (40:57)
- Jake the Snake’s disgruntled comments (46:48)
- Mailbag (55:20)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas
