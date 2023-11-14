 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

S11E8: “Reckoner” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with an analysis of “Reckoner,” the song Thom Yorke described as the thematic center of the album

By Cole Cuchna
Radiohead Perfom At Victoria Park In London Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images


Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s In Rainbows continues with an analysis of “Reckoner”—the song Thom Yorke described as the thematic center of the album, the point that everything leads to and then recedes from. We’ll dissect just exactly what he means by that as well as the song’s incredible rhythm section and deeply moving lyrics about the human experience.

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Additional Analysis: Dr. Brad Osborn
Song Recreations: Andrew Atwood
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Theme Music: Birocratic

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Episode 16: Ireland’s RWC Agony, Blood-Boiling Decisions and Road to Redemption With Andrew Porter

Ireland’s powerhouse prop Andrew Porter joins the lads to discuss the agony of another quarterfinal exit for the men in green

By The Rugby Pod
Play

Boomers Vs. Gen Z, Plus Vegan Living With Pinky Cole

Pinky Cole, author and owner-operator of Slutty Vegan, joins to talk about life as a restaurateur and the Atlanta food scene

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

24 Question Party People: Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids

Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids is on the show to talk about the soundtrack of morning school drop-off, the complexities of personal faith as seen through the prism of peak Pitchfork, the CWK shampoo commercial that could have been, and much more

By Yasi Salek

How Third Parties Could Crash the Election

Tara is joined by Matt Bennett from Third Way to examine the new proliferation of third-party groups looking to challenge the Trump-Biden monopoly.

By Tara Palmeri

Expectations Overwhelm the Bills, Dan Campbell: King of the Nerds, and More Big Takeaways From Week 10

Sheil and Ben also cover the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive woes and predict a high first-round pick in the New York Giants’ future

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Maxey’s Rise, Steph Needs Help, and the Clippers’ Problems

Verno and KOC discuss a handful of teams whose stock is trending up, and which teams are trending down, covering the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor