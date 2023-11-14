S11E8: “Reckoner” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s In Rainbows continues with an analysis of “Reckoner”—the song Thom Yorke described as the thematic center of the album, the point that everything leads to and then recedes from. We’ll dissect just exactly what he means by that as well as the song’s incredible rhythm section and deeply moving lyrics about the human experience.
Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Additional Analysis: Dr. Brad Osborn
Song Recreations: Andrew Atwood
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Theme Music: Birocratic
