24 Question Party People: Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids

Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids is on the show to talk about the soundtrack of morning school drop-off, the complexities of personal faith as seen through the prism of peak Pitchfork, the CWK shampoo commercial that could have been, and much more

By Yasi Salek
Audacy Beach Festival Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images


Join The Ringer's Rob Harvilla (60 Songs That Explain the '90s), Yasi Salek (Bandsplain), and Chris Ryan (The Rewatchables/The Watch) at the Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on 11/16/23 to celebrate the release of Rob's new book based on his hit Spotify podcast.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Nathan Willett
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

