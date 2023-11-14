24 Question Party People: Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids



Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids is on the show to talk about the soundtrack of morning school drop-off, the complexities of personal faith as seen through the prism of peak Pitchfork, the CWK shampoo commercial that could have been, and turning down dream tours because it was the mid-aughts and everyone was saying no to things they should’ve said yes to. All of this and more, this week on 24 Question Party People.

Join The Ringer’s Rob Harvilla (60 Songs That Explain the ’90s), Yasi Salek (Bandsplain), and Chris Ryan (The Rewatchables/The Watch) at the Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on 11/16/23 to celebrate the release of Rob’s new book based on his hit Spotify podcast. Click here for details!

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Nathan Willett

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify