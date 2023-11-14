How Third Parties Could Crash the Election



Tara is joined by Matt Bennett from Third Way to examine the new proliferation of third-party groups looking to challenge the Trump-Biden monopoly. They discuss the rise of the No Labels party, debate the political leanings of independent voters around the nation, and shine a light on fringe presidential hopefuls like RFK Jr., Cornel West, and Dean Phillips.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter The Best & The Brightest at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Matt Bennett

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify