How Third Parties Could Crash the Election

Tara is joined by Matt Bennett from Third Way to examine the new proliferation of third-party groups looking to challenge the Trump-Biden monopoly.

By Tara Palmeri
A woman wearing a Vote t-shirt prepares mail-in ballots to... Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Tara is joined by Matt Bennett from Third Way to examine the new proliferation of third-party groups looking to challenge the Trump-Biden monopoly. They discuss the rise of the No Labels party, debate the political leanings of independent voters around the nation, and shine a light on fringe presidential hopefuls like RFK Jr., Cornel West, and Dean Phillips.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Matt Bennett
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

