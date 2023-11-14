 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maxey’s Rise, Steph Needs Help, and the Clippers’ Problems

Verno and KOC discuss a handful of teams whose stock is trending up, and which teams are trending down, covering the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Heading into the second month of the season, Verno and KOC discuss a handful of teams whose stock is trending up, and which teams are trending down.

Los Angeles Clippers (01:30)

Philadelphia 76ers (14:29)

Golden State Warriors (23:01)

Minnesota Timberwolves (32:20)

New Orleans Pelicans (40:19)

Houston Rockets (49:40)

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

‘The Marvels’ Is Here. Is It Too Late for the MCU?

Plus, Kristoffer Borgli, the writer and director of ‘Dream Scenario,’ joins the show to talk about the start of his career, working with Nicolas Cage, and more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

How ChatGPT Can Change the Future of Jobs—Starting With Your Own

Derek and tech columnist Kevin Roose talk about AI’s current practical applications and how it is already affecting multiple professions

By Derek Thompson

The Ringer MMA November Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Alex Pereira made history at UFC 295. Is he now a top-5 pound-for-pound fighter? Plus, Tom Aspinall makes his debut after his own smashing success at the Garden.

By Chuck Mindenhall

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 5: All My Scammers Live in Texas

The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he’s got a new alias.

By Justin Sayles

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

It’s time for the second installment of "Wait, This Movie Made HOW Much Money?" Month!

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Where the Pats Go From Here With Joe Murray. Plus, the Celts Beat the Knicks, and Ime Has the Rockets Rolling.

Brian and Joe also discuss Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, the Bruins’ start to the season, and much more

By Brian Barrett