Maxey’s Rise, Steph Needs Help, and the Clippers’ Problems



Heading into the second month of the season, Verno and KOC discuss a handful of teams whose stock is trending up, and which teams are trending down.

Los Angeles Clippers (01:30)

Philadelphia 76ers (14:29)

Golden State Warriors (23:01)

Minnesota Timberwolves (32:20)

New Orleans Pelicans (40:19)

Houston Rockets (49:40)

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

