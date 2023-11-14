Maxey’s Rise, Steph Needs Help, and the Clippers’ Problems

Heading into the second month of the season, Verno and KOC discuss a handful of teams whose stock is trending up, and which teams are trending down.
Los Angeles Clippers (01:30)
Philadelphia 76ers (14:29)
Golden State Warriors (23:01)
Minnesota Timberwolves (32:20)
New Orleans Pelicans (40:19)
Houston Rockets (49:40)
Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!
Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts