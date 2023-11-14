‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 5: All My Scammers Live in Texas



The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he’s got a new alias. But a few discerning Texans manage to connect the dots, and find their way to Justin.

‌Host: Justin Sayles

Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel

Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club

Sound Design: Bobby Wagner

Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

