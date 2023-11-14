 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 5: All My Scammers Live in Texas

The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he’s got a new alias.

By Justin Sayles
Ringer illustration


The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he’s got a new alias. But a few discerning Texans manage to connect the dots, and find their way to Justin.

To buy Rob Harvilla’s new book, 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s, click here: 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s

‌Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Wedding Scammer

The Latest

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

It’s time for the second installment of "Wait, This Movie Made HOW Much Money?" Month!

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Where the Pats Go From Here With Joe Murray. Plus, the Celts Beat the Knicks, and Ime Has the Rockets Rolling.

Brian and Joe also discuss Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, the Bruins’ start to the season, and much more

By Brian Barrett

‘The Marvels’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo discuss the latest MCU movie and examine each character’s journey

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

Josh Dobbs, Noah Brown, and Zach Charbonnet are just a few of the must-add players for Week 11

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and 20 Years of ‘CoD’

Ben and Jess also chat about some recent gaming news, including the Game of the Year nominees

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and 1 more

Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Profile, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th Birthday Bash, and Taylor Swift’s Travis Shout-Out

The past week has been jam-packed with celebrity activities, so Juliet and Amanda are here to go over them all!

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins