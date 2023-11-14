 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Marvels’ Is Here. Is It Too Late for the MCU?

Plus, Kristoffer Borgli, the writer and director of ‘Dream Scenario,’ joins the show to talk about the start of his career, working with Nicolas Cage, and more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Joanna Robinson
Marvel Studios


Sean and Amanda are joined by The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to discuss the successes and failures of The Marvels and what it portends for Marvel’s hopes to pull out of its relatively recent tailspin (1:00). Then, Sean talks with Dream Scenario writer and director Kristoffer Borgli about how he get his career kick-started, making films in the United States vs. Europe, and working with Nicolas Cage (1:15:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Joanna Robinson and Kristoffer Borgli
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

How ChatGPT Can Change the Future of Jobs—Starting With Your Own

Derek and tech columnist Kevin Roose talk about AI’s current practical applications and how it is already affecting multiple professions

By Derek Thompson

The Ringer MMA November Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Alex Pereira made history at UFC 295. Is he now a top-5 pound-for-pound fighter? Plus, Tom Aspinall makes his debut after his own smashing success at the Garden.

By Chuck Mindenhall

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 5: All My Scammers Live in Texas

The Wedding Scammer resurfaces. Carl Butcho is still in the wedding business, and he’s got a new alias.

By Justin Sayles

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

It’s time for the second installment of "Wait, This Movie Made HOW Much Money?" Month!

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Where the Pats Go From Here With Joe Murray. Plus, the Celts Beat the Knicks, and Ime Has the Rockets Rolling.

Brian and Joe also discuss Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, the Bruins’ start to the season, and much more

By Brian Barrett

‘The Marvels’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo discuss the latest MCU movie and examine each character’s journey

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson