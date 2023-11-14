‘The Marvels’ Is Here. Is It Too Late for the MCU?

Sean and Amanda are joined by The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to discuss the successes and failures of The Marvels and what it portends for Marvel’s hopes to pull out of its relatively recent tailspin (1:00). Then, Sean talks with Dream Scenario writer and director Kristoffer Borgli about how he get his career kick-started, making films in the United States vs. Europe, and working with Nicolas Cage (1:15:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Joanna Robinson and Kristoffer Borgli
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS