‘The Marvels’ Deep Dive

This pod will go higher, further, and faster and dive deep into The Marvels. Mal and Jo are here to give you their thoughts on the latest MCU team-up film (06:43). Later, they dive in character by character and talk about Captain Marvel (30:48), Ms. Marvel (46:52), and Monica Rambeau (1:40:54) as they examine each character’s journey throughout this latest movie.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
