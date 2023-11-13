 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Marvels’ Deep Dive

Mal and Jo discuss the latest MCU movie and examine each character’s journey

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
This pod will go higher, further, and faster and dive deep into The Marvels. Mal and Jo are here to give you their thoughts on the latest MCU team-up film (06:43). Later, they dive in character by character and talk about Captain Marvel (30:48), Ms. Marvel (46:52), and Monica Rambeau (1:40:54) as they examine each character’s journey throughout this latest movie.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

