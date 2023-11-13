Lauren Sánchez’s Vogue Profile, Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th Birthday Bash, and Taylor Swift’s Travis Shout-Out

Juliet and Amanda return this week to discuss some very interesting celebrity activities! They begin with Lauren Sánchez’s very insightful Vogue profile covering who she is and her daily life with multibillionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos (:49). Next, the ladies discuss Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills and the celebrity guest list (21:29). Lastly, the ladies talk about their reactions to Taylor Swift’s latest viral moment, in which she shouted out her new lover, Travis Kelce, in her hit song “Karma” by changing the lyrics, and discuss his reaction to it (29:06).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher