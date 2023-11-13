What It Takes to Transition From an Up-and-Coming Team to a Conference Contender, and Which Young Teams Are Potential Pretenders

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss a few NBA teams who look primed to take the next step from scrappy, talented teams to legitimate conference contenders (2:00). Next, the guys make cases for and against young teams like the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans, their early signs of greatness, and any potential red flags that could hold them back (35:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, Howard Beck, and Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
