 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Calm Cole Palmer Seals Chelsea and Man City Thriller

Musa and Ryan also round up some results around Europe, including Leverkusen and Bayern winning in the Bundesliga and Olivier Giroud talking himself into a sending off

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with the Premier League, following a wild game at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea drew 4-4 with Manchester City (03:35), plus the rest of the results from the weekend. They then round up some results around Europe, including Leverkusen and Bayern winning in the Bundesliga (39:21), while Dortmund lost their second league game in a row, this time away to Stuttgart. There’s Serie A chat, where Olivier Giroud talked himself into a sending off and Juventus continue to push at the top, plus some La Liga results and more!

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Watson Hope, Stroud MVP Talk, 49ers Scary Again, and Trevor Lawrence Questions With Willie Colon

Russillo also breaks down his top 12 in college football and answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

‘The Curse’ Is a Vicious, Delicious Parody of Lefty Do-Gooderism

Nathan Fielder’s latest series finds him starring alongside Emma Stone as woke, wannabe HGTV show hosts in the perfect send-up of the house-flipping TV genre

By Claire McNear
Aston Villa v Fulham FC - Premier League
Play

Chelsea and Man City’s EIGHT-GOAL Thriller

Who is the best striker in the world right now? Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football? And more, on the Football Fill-In!

By Ben Foster

The Dream NWSL Finale and a City Slipup

Flo, Kate, and Jessy discuss Gotham’s victory over Reign in the NWSL Championship

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Chris Hero Talks In-Ring Return, Teaching the Next Generation, and More! 

Chris Hero also talks about what has his attention the most in wrestling right now

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

NFL Week 10 Reactions, ‘MNF’ Preview, and Monday Night NBA Plays

The East Coast Bias boys talk about Houston, predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North, and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills. Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more