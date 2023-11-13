Calm Cole Palmer Seals Chelsea and Man City Thriller

Musa and Ryan begin with the Premier League, following a wild game at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea drew 4-4 with Manchester City (03:35), plus the rest of the results from the weekend. They then round up some results around Europe, including Leverkusen and Bayern winning in the Bundesliga (39:21), while Dortmund lost their second league game in a row, this time away to Stuttgart. There’s Serie A chat, where Olivier Giroud talked himself into a sending off and Juventus continue to push at the top, plus some La Liga results and more!
