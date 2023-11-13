 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Hero Talks In-Ring Return, Teaching the Next Generation, and More!

Chris Hero also talks about what has his attention the most in wrestling right now

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing Asuka’s shocking alignment with Damage CTRL on Smackdown (6:00). Then they are joined by Chris Hero, who talks the following:

  • His return to the ring (10:07)
  • Biggest barrier of getting back into ring shape (36:10)
  • What has his attention the most in wrestling right now (43:35)
  • Working with newer pro wrestlers (0:00)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Chris Hero
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Watson Hope, Stroud MVP Talk, 49ers Scary Again, and Trevor Lawrence Questions With Willie Colon

Russillo also breaks down his top 12 in college football and answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

‘The Curse’ Is a Vicious, Delicious Parody of Lefty Do-Gooderism

Nathan Fielder’s latest series finds him starring alongside Emma Stone as woke, wannabe HGTV show hosts in the perfect send-up of the house-flipping TV genre

By Claire McNear
Aston Villa v Fulham FC - Premier League
Play

Chelsea and Man City’s EIGHT-GOAL Thriller

Who is the best striker in the world right now? Are Aston Villa going to get Champions League football? And more, on the Football Fill-In!

By Ben Foster

Calm Cole Palmer Seals Chelsea and Man City Thriller

Musa and Ryan also round up some results around Europe, including Leverkusen and Bayern winning in the Bundesliga and Olivier Giroud talking himself into a sending off

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Dream NWSL Finale and a City Slipup

Flo, Kate, and Jessy discuss Gotham’s victory over Reign in the NWSL Championship

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

NFL Week 10 Reactions, ‘MNF’ Preview, and Monday Night NBA Plays

The East Coast Bias boys talk about Houston, predict who they think will make the playoffs from the AFC North, and share their thoughts on Monday night’s matchup between the Broncos and Bills. Finally, they close the show by previewing some NBA games.

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more