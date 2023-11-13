Chris Hero Talks In-Ring Return, Teaching the Next Generation, and More!

David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing Asuka’s shocking alignment with Damage CTRL on Smackdown (6:00). Then they are joined by Chris Hero, who talks the following:
- His return to the ring (10:07)
- Biggest barrier of getting back into ring shape (36:10)
- What has his attention the most in wrestling right now (43:35)
- Working with newer pro wrestlers (0:00)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Chris Hero
Producer: Brian H. Waters
