Chris Hero Talks In-Ring Return, Teaching the Next Generation, and More!



David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing Asuka’s shocking alignment with Damage CTRL on Smackdown (6:00). Then they are joined by Chris Hero, who talks the following:

His return to the ring (10:07)

Biggest barrier of getting back into ring shape (36:10)

What has his attention the most in wrestling right now (43:35)

Working with newer pro wrestlers (0:00)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Chris Hero

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS