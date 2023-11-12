The Mac Jones Era Is Over, With James White

Brian and James White recap the Patriots’ loss to the Colts in Germany and discuss Mac Jones’s benching, Bill O’Brien’s questionable offensive game plan, who the quarterback will be moving forward, the top quarterback prospects, and more (0:30). Then, Brian and producer Jamie chat about the game and revisit their bets for Week 10 (35:00). Brian ends by recapping the Celtics’ past two wins, including a blowout win over the Raptors on Saturday night (45:50).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
