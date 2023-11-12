 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Panic Meter

Justin, Rob, and Wos chat about the teams that have struggled at the start of the season, including the Clippers, Grizzlies, and Bucks

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos join to discuss their varying concerns about the teams that have struggled throughout the first three weeks of the NBA season. They start with the Los Angeles Clippers and explore the impact of the James Harden addition and what needs to change for them to find success (4:22). Later, they cover the Memphis Grizzlies’ disastrous start to the season and address their serious lack of success on the offensive end (27:22). Then, they talk about the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive struggles and examine their coaching, effort, and personnel issues (34:27).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

