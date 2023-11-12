NBA Panic Meter



Justin, Rob, and Wos join to discuss their varying concerns about the teams that have struggled throughout the first three weeks of the NBA season. They start with the Los Angeles Clippers and explore the impact of the James Harden addition and what needs to change for them to find success (4:22). Later, they cover the Memphis Grizzlies’ disastrous start to the season and address their serious lack of success on the offensive end (27:22). Then, they talk about the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive struggles and examine their coaching, effort, and personnel issues (34:27).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Jack Sanders

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

