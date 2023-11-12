 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kevin Smith and Matt Campbell on the Denver Film Festival

Larry is joined by Denver Film’s Kevin Smith (CEO) and Matt Campbell (Artistic Director) in front of a live audience at the 2023 Denver Film Festival

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Allison Heistand


Larry is joined by Denver Film’s Kevin Smith (CEO) and Matt Campbell (Artistic Director) in front of a live audience at the 2023 Denver Film Festival. They begin their conversation with a brief history of Denver Film, a look at the curation process for the festival, and their thoughts on the state of the movie industry after the pandemic. Next, Larry, Kevin, and Matt focus on the proliferation of amazing indie and international films on the DFF schedule, give advice to aspiring filmmakers, and highlight the films that have had the biggest impact on their lives (25:59). They end the pod by taking questions from some of the attendees (46:03).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guests: Kevin Smith and Matt Campbell
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 6 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal are here to dive deep into the thrilling conclusion of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

UFC 295 Reaction! Alex Pereira Finishes Jiří Procházka in Historic Win. Plus, Tom Aspinall Destroys the UFCs Most Terrifying Man!

Ariel, Petesy, Chuck, and TST discuss Alex Pereira’s perfect game plan for Jiří Procházka and some controversy surrounding the end of the fight

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

A Legal Battle Over Injections in SLC?! Plus ‘Salt Lake City,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ and ‘Potomac.’

Rachel, Lindsay, and Callie discus the week in Bravo news

By Jodi Walker, Rachel Lindsay, and 1 more

The ‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Recap: Everything Changes With Time

At the end of the ‘Loki’ Season 2 finale, Loki finds himself at the beginning of this story, with a new title and, more importantly, a new creation myth for the MCU

By Daniel Chin

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Finale | Guilty Pleasures

Amanda and Nora recap the Season 3 finale

By Amanda Dobbins and Nora Princiotti

‘The Marvels’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are here to break down the latest Marvel movie and give their thoughts on its three superhero leads

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more