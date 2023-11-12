Kevin Smith and Matt Campbell on the Denver Film Festival

Larry is joined by Denver Film’s Kevin Smith (CEO) and Matt Campbell (Artistic Director) in front of a live audience at the 2023 Denver Film Festival. They begin their conversation with a brief history of Denver Film, a look at the curation process for the festival, and their thoughts on the state of the movie industry after the pandemic. Next, Larry, Kevin, and Matt focus on the proliferation of amazing indie and international films on the DFF schedule, give advice to aspiring filmmakers, and highlight the films that have had the biggest impact on their lives (25:59). They end the pod by taking questions from some of the attendees (46:03).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guests: Kevin Smith and Matt Campbell
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
