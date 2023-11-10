Life After Messi Vs. Ronaldo: Which Rivalries Will Take Over

James Allcott is joined again by YouTubers/podcasters Matisse Hofer (@Matissearmani) and Mayowa Quadri (@MayowaQuadri_) to discuss who will be the players that follow each other for the span of their careers. Is Haaland vs. Mbappe the new Messi vs. Ronaldo? Does Bukayo Saka have an unlikely enemy? And is there one person in particular that can stop Jude Bellingham? The trio also discuss the greatest rivalries in history such as: Gerard Pique vs. Sergio Ramos, Roy Keane vs. Patrick Vieira, and of course Steven Gerrard vs. Frank Lampard.
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Matisse Hofer and Mayowa Quadri
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
