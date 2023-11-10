 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Life After Messi Vs. Ronaldo: Which Rivalries Will Take Over

The guys also discuss the greatest rivalries in history such as: Gerard Pique vs. Sergio Ramos, Roy Keane vs. Patrick Vieira, and Steven Gerrard vs. Frank Lampard

By James Lawrence Allcott
Manchester City v BSC Young Boys: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images


James Allcott is joined again by YouTubers/podcasters Matisse Hofer (@Matissearmani) and Mayowa Quadri (@MayowaQuadri_) to discuss who will be the players that follow each other for the span of their careers. Is Haaland vs. Mbappe the new Messi vs. Ronaldo? Does Bukayo Saka have an unlikely enemy? And is there one person in particular that can stop Jude Bellingham? The trio also discuss the greatest rivalries in history such as: Gerard Pique vs. Sergio Ramos, Roy Keane vs. Patrick Vieira, and of course Steven Gerrard vs. Frank Lampard.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Matisse Hofer and Mayowa Quadri
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

