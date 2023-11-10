Does NBA Media Need to Do Better? Plus: That’s True, That Might Be True, Or That’s Ridiculous.



Verno and KOC discuss the Bucks losing to the Pacers despite getting 54 points from Giannis, before discussing Adam Silver’s comments wishing that NBA media was more “NFL-like” (01:16). As the in-season tournament continues, Verno suggests an idea to help differentiate those games from the rest (21:40). Also, the most important game in podcast history: It’s the first “That’s True, That Might Be True, Or That’s Ridiculous” of the season (31:21). Was the Lakers’ offseason overrated? Can Scottie Barnes be the best player on a championship team? Can the Timberwolves actually win the West? They debate these topics and more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

