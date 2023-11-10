 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does NBA Media Need to Do Better? Plus: That’s True, That Might Be True, Or That’s Ridiculous.

Plus, as the in-season tournament continues, Verno suggests an idea to help differentiate those games from the rest

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Bucks losing to the Pacers despite getting 54 points from Giannis, before discussing Adam Silver’s comments wishing that NBA media was more “NFL-like” (01:16). As the in-season tournament continues, Verno suggests an idea to help differentiate those games from the rest (21:40). Also, the most important game in podcast history: It’s the first “That’s True, That Might Be True, Or That’s Ridiculous” of the season (31:21). Was the Lakers’ offseason overrated? Can Scottie Barnes be the best player on a championship team? Can the Timberwolves actually win the West? They debate these topics and more.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

