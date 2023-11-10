Harden and the Clippers’ Rocky Start, and Why the Sixers Are Now Thriving

Austin and Pausha run down this week’s matchups and explain why they are extremely bullish on the Timberwolves (9:14). Then, they break down James Harden’s fit with the Clippers following their recent losses (14:27) and Bradley Beal’s early contributions to the Suns (31:41). Later, they evaluate what’s going on in the Eastern Conference with Joel Embiid and the post-Harden 76ers (43:40), before discussing Giannis’s absurd ejection from the Bucks-Pistons game (47:56).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
