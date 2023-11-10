 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Harden and the Clippers’ Rocky Start, and Why the Sixers Are Now Thriving

Plus, Austin and Pausha talk about Giannis’s ridiculous ejection from the Bucks-Pistons game 

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets


Austin and Pausha run down this week’s matchups and explain why they are extremely bullish on the Timberwolves (9:14). Then, they break down James Harden’s fit with the Clippers following their recent losses (14:27) and Bradley Beal’s early contributions to the Suns (31:41). Later, they evaluate what’s going on in the Eastern Conference with Joel Embiid and the post-Harden 76ers (43:40), before discussing Giannis’s absurd ejection from the Bucks-Pistons game (47:56).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

