Grading MJF’s Record-Setting AEW Title Run, Plus Bigger Deal: Taker’s Streak or Dethroning Roman?

The guys also discuss some hot takes and fantasy booking ideas in They Said What?!

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick things off by discussing Triple H inviting 76ers star Joel Embiid to WrestleMania after he was fined for his most recent (and fantastic) crotch-chop celebration (1:06).

Then they tap into the following headlines:

  • MJF becoming the longest-reigning AEW Champion (7:58)
  • Eric Bischoff’s comments on WWE not needing CM Punk (22:54)
  • Plans for Karrion Kross after Crown Jewel (32:53)

Later, in They Said What?!, the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline heats up with scorching takes and fantasy booking ideas, including adding Randy Orton to disrupt Cody’s story, the most diabolical moments in wrestling history, and more (40:33).

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (63:30) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (66:18).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at 202-417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

