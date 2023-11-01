2000s Celebrity Nightlife With Matt From Pop Culture Died in 2009

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are back with a jam-packed episode! First, the duo discuss their nightlife escapades from the aughts (2:27), including the club night schedule (6:34), Spencer’s party pal Mandy Moore (11:28), and the story of Speidi’s meet-cute in a club (13:55). Then, Matt from Pop Culture Died in 2009 joins them to talk about the cyclical nature of nostalgia (21:24), Paris Hilton’s celebrity (34:08), and Kim Kardashian’s rise to power (50:05).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guest: Matt from Pop Culture Died in 2009

Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo

Theme: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify