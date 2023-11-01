 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2000s Celebrity Nightlife With Matt From Pop Culture Died in 2009

Spencer, Heidi, and Matt talk about the cyclical nature of nostalgia, Paris Hilton’s celebrity, and Kim Kardashian’s rise to power

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are back with a jam-packed episode! First, the duo discuss their nightlife escapades from the aughts (2:27), including the club night schedule (6:34), Spencer’s party pal Mandy Moore (11:28), and the story of Speidi’s meet-cute in a club (13:55). Then, Matt from Pop Culture Died in 2009 joins them to talk about the cyclical nature of nostalgia (21:24), Paris Hilton’s celebrity (34:08), and Kim Kardashian’s rise to power (50:05).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Matt from Pop Culture Died in 2009
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Amelia Wedemeyer, Aleya Zenieris, and Devon Renaldo
Theme: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify

