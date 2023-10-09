 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter Took Your Headlines, CNN’s War Coverage, and Audio of a Miami Meltdown

Bryan and David also chat about the Clippers’ new radio play-by-play announcer, Carlo Jiménez

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Bryan and David touch on Twitter’s approach to excluding news headlines on the platform and debate whether this will contribute to the rise of big art (0:31). Then, they discuss CNN’s ongoing coverage of the war in the Middle East and touch on reporters and correspondents on the ground (11:05). Then, they switch gears and review more Weekend Audio, from Georgia Tech’s win over Miami to Kirby Smart’s insistence that he doesn’t know who Miley Cyrus is (22:51). Lastly, they highlight the L.A. Clippers’ new hire, recent grad Carlo Jiménez, who will take on the role of radio play-by-play announcer. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

