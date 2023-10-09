Twitter Took Your Headlines, CNN’s War Coverage, and Audio of a Miami Meltdown



Bryan and David touch on Twitter’s approach to excluding news headlines on the platform and debate whether this will contribute to the rise of big art (0:31). Then, they discuss CNN’s ongoing coverage of the war in the Middle East and touch on reporters and correspondents on the ground (11:05). Then, they switch gears and review more Weekend Audio, from Georgia Tech’s win over Miami to Kirby Smart’s insistence that he doesn’t know who Miley Cyrus is (22:51). Lastly, they highlight the L.A. Clippers’ new hire, recent grad Carlo Jiménez, who will take on the role of radio play-by-play announcer. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Erika Cervantes

