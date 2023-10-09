WWE Fastlane Review, Adam Copeland Interview Part 2, and a Preview of AEW Vs. NXT Tuesday Night



We have a stacked show for you to kick off the week. David is joined by Ben Cruz and Brian H. Waters of Wednesday Worldwide to recap WWE Fastlane. They discuss:

Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense (16:00)

The odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes (26:57)

Montez Ford’s status with Bobby Lashley’s new group (43:32)

‌Then we go back to Part 2 of David and Kaz’s interview with AEW’s Adam Copeland, who talks about AEW’s Title Tuesday (72:55).

Finally, they preview Monday Night Raw and take a look at Tuesday night, when NXT and AEW go head-to-head (88:05).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

