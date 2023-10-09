 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Fastlane Review, Adam Copeland Interview Part 2, and a Preview of AEW Vs. NXT Tuesday Night

David, Ben, and Brian also get into Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense and the odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

By David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and Brian Waters
WWE.com


We have a stacked show for you to kick off the week. David is joined by Ben Cruz and Brian H. Waters of Wednesday Worldwide to recap WWE Fastlane. They discuss:

  • Seth Rollins’s successful World Heavyweight Championship defense (16:00)
  • The odd couple of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes (26:57)
  • Montez Ford’s status with Bobby Lashley’s new group (43:32)

‌Then we go back to Part 2 of David and Kaz’s interview with AEW’s Adam Copeland, who talks about AEW’s Title Tuesday (72:55).

Finally, they preview Monday Night Raw and take a look at Tuesday night, when NXT and AEW go head-to-head (88:05).

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Ben Cruz, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

The 49ers’ Dominance and Purdy’s Development, Plus Texas Loses but Isn’t Done With Todd McShay

Ryen and Todd also discuss how to build around a rookie quarterback

By Ryen Russillo

‘Loki’ Season 2, the Problems with ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ and ‘The Gold’

Chris and Andy cover what worked and didn’t work in the first episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Eagles-Rams Postgame Reaction: Best Win of the Season So Far

Sheil and Ben discuss how impressive Jalen Hurts was in crucial moments on third down and talk about what the offensive line did to keep Aaron Donald in check

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘OSP’ Geezers of College Basketball With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle also have some shout-outs for Ohio State’s courting of Bryce James and Rick Pitino’s bolstering of St. John’s 2024-25 schedule

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League
Play

Manchester United Have Saved ten Hag’s Job! Kovacic Should Have Seen Red!

Plus, discussion of a World Cup winning striker going in goal for his team and Spurs beating Luton with 10 men after a shocking Bissouma red card

By Ben Foster

Week 5 Takeaways, ‘MNF’ Preview, and NLDS Picks

Raheem and House discuss the San Francisco 49ers’ dominance, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ resurgence, Bill Belichick’s future, and the NLDS matchups

By Raheem Palmer and Joe House