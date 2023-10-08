 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dave Weigel on Semafor, Politics, and More

Larry and journalist Dave Weigel examine the power of Donald Trump’s cult of personality and all the ways it’s shaping the modern GOP

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air


Larry is joined by journalist Dave Weigel. They begin their conversation by discussing Weigel’s career, from his time as an editor for the Washington Post to his current role as politics writer at Semafor. They then examine the power of Donald Trump’s cult of personality and all the ways it’s shaping the modern GOP (9:46). Next they tackle the confusing narratives coming out of the war in Ukraine and how America’s attitudes toward it are being shaped by hot button cultural issues (34:11). After the break, Larry and Dave break down the individual lanes Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert Kennedy Jr. have created for themselves in the current presidential race (52:40). They end the pod by breaking down the differences between common sense and conspiracy theories while offering tips on how to find reliable sources in today’s media landscape (1:03:56).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Dave Weigel
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

