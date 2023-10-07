MLB Divisional Round Preview



JJ and Raheem team up to break down each divisional series and share their favorite bets along the way. They begin with the NL East matchup between the Braves and Phillies (1:00), before moving onto the NL West and Dodgers-Diamondbacks (7:00). Then, they shift their attention to the American League and share their thoughts on Baltimore-Texas (10:00) and Houston-Minnesota (14:00). Finally, they close the show by picking who they like to make the World Series (17:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

