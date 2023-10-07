 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Divisional Round Preview

Plus, who do JJ and Raheem like to win the World Series?

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
Los Angeles Dodgers workout for the upcoming National League Division Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images


JJ and Raheem team up to break down each divisional series and share their favorite bets along the way. They begin with the NL East matchup between the Braves and Phillies (1:00), before moving onto the NL West and Dodgers-Diamondbacks (7:00). Then, they shift their attention to the American League and share their thoughts on Baltimore-Texas (10:00) and Houston-Minnesota (14:00). Finally, they close the show by picking who they like to make the World Series (17:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Subliminal Disses, McCarthy’s Ouster, and Sexyy Red’s Politics

Are the lyrics from Drake’s new album meant for a certain star? Plus talk of Kevin McCarthy, Sexxy Red, and more!

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

WWE Fastlane Preview and Why Hulk Hogan Is the Babe Ruth of Pro Wrestling. Plus, Hollywood Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. on the Biggest Stories in Wrestling Right Now!

And later, discussion of the Bloodline story line, Adam Copeland, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Zack’s in the ‘Beverly Hills’ Trailer?! Plus, ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack talk all things Bravo news and recent episode!

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

How the Orioles’ Call-ups Fueled One of the Quickest Turnarounds in Baseball History

Baltimore’s aggressive prospect promotions not only exemplify an emerging trend across MLB—they have also turned the O’s from cellar-dwellers to contenders in historically short order

By Ben Lindbergh

Kevin McCarthy Ousted and What’s Next With Jonathan Martin

Bakari and political journalist Jonathan Martin react to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the future of Representative Matt Gaetz, and the impact the congressional turmoil could have on the 2024 election

By Bakari Sellers

The Hunt for Caleb Williams and Questioning the Draft Process. Plus, Underrated QBs With Willie Colon.

Plus, this week’s Alliance Parlay and some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo