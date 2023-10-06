 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Fastlane Preview and Why Hulk Hogan Is the Babe Ruth of Pro Wrestling. Plus, Hollywood Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. on the Biggest Stories in Wrestling Right Now!

And later, discussion of the Bloodline story line, Adam Copeland, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images


From the beautiful Newark, New Jersey airport, Rosenberg addresses some burning mailbag questions about his upcoming trip to St. Elmo’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis. Then, from his hotel just around the block from tomorrow’s Fastlane event, Rosenberg is joined by SGG to preview the event and also friend of the show (and future cohost?) O’Shea Jackson Jr., who discusses the Bloodline story line, Adam Copeland, and much more.

Stay maj this weekend.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Guest: O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Zack’s in the ‘Beverly Hills’ Trailer?! Plus, ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack talk all things Bravo news and recent episode!

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

How the Orioles’ Call-ups Fueled One of the Quickest Turnarounds in Baseball History

Baltimore’s aggressive prospect promotions not only exemplify an emerging trend across MLB—they have also turned the O’s from cellar-dwellers to contenders in historically short order

By Ben Lindbergh

Kevin McCarthy Ousted and What’s Next With Jonathan Martin

Bakari and political journalist Jonathan Martin react to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, the future of Representative Matt Gaetz, and the impact the congressional turmoil could have on the 2024 election

By Bakari Sellers

The Hunt for Caleb Williams and Questioning the Draft Process. Plus, Underrated QBs With Willie Colon.

Plus, this week’s Alliance Parlay and some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

The Drake ‘For All the Dogs’ Exit Survey

Drake returns with his eighth solo album, the densely packed ‘For All the Dogs.’ Did he deliver? The Ringer staff discusses.

By The Ringer Staff
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions
Play

Rock-Bottom Patriots, Framing Steelers OC Matt Canada, and Is It Time to Trade for Kyle Pitts?!

Plus, previewing the 49ers-Cowboys game and giving some sneaky additions for your fantasy team

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more