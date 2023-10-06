WWE Fastlane Preview and Why Hulk Hogan Is the Babe Ruth of Pro Wrestling. Plus, Hollywood Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. on the Biggest Stories in Wrestling Right Now!

From the beautiful Newark, New Jersey airport, Rosenberg addresses some burning mailbag questions about his upcoming trip to St. Elmo’s Steakhouse in Indianapolis. Then, from his hotel just around the block from tomorrow’s Fastlane event, Rosenberg is joined by SGG to preview the event and also friend of the show (and future cohost?) O’Shea Jackson Jr., who discusses the Bloodline story line, Adam Copeland, and much more.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Guest: O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Producer: Troy Farkas
