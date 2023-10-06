How Arsenal Vs. Man City Affects the Whole Premier League Season

James Allcott is joined by Reuben Pinder (@ReubenPinder) and James Waine (@JamezWaine) to preview what is potentially the biggest, most high-stakes Premier League match of the season! The trio discuss all things Arsenal and Manchester City and where both teams currently stand within the climate of the Premier League. What if Arsenal win? Is that the best outcome for Spurs? And will it lead to Pep walking?!

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Reuben Pinder and James Waine

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

