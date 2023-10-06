 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Arsenal Vs. Man City Affects the Whole Premier League Season

James, Reuben Pinder and James Waine discuss all things Arsenal and Manchester City and where both teams currently stand in the Premier League

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Reuben Pinder (@ReubenPinder) and James Waine (@JamezWaine) to preview what is potentially the biggest, most high-stakes Premier League match of the season! The trio discuss all things Arsenal and Manchester City and where both teams currently stand within the climate of the Premier League. What if Arsenal win? Is that the best outcome for Spurs? And will it lead to Pep walking?!

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Reuben Pinder and James Waine
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

