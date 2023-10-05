 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Media Day Quotes That Grabbed Our Attention the Most. Plus, the Impact of Jrue Holiday to Boston.

And later, Austin and Pausha play another round of Lost in the Sauce, putting their basketball knowledge to the test

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Austin and Pausha are back for the start of the preseason; they react to the news that Jrue Holiday was traded to the Celtics and discuss how this compares to the Damian Lillard trade and what this ultimately means for the Heat (6:04). Then, they address quotes from media day, starting with Jimmy Butler’s hair and Brandon Ingram’s take on a big payday (15:34). They finish off the show with another round of Lost in the Sauce, where they once again put their basketball knowledge to the test (51:22).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

