David and Kaz open things up with their reactions to Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, and his Dynamite debut, along with the rest of Dynamite (02:00).

Then the guys preview this weekend’s WWE Fastlane (25:00).

Later, they are joined by the Rated-R Superstar himself, Adam Copeland, to discuss his AEW debut and much more (51:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Adam Copeland

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

