Preseason Power Rankings, Part 1

Justin, Rob, and Wos deliver Part 1 of their annual preseason power rankings, starting with the bottom 10 teams in the league. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and tell us who they think the swing player is for each team.
Washington Wizards (9:10)
Portland Trail Blazers (25:10)
Detroit Pistons (43:37)
San Antonio Spurs (54:28)
Houston Rockets (1:02:24)
Brooklyn Nets (1:14:36)
Charlotte Hornets (1:30:21)
Orlando Magic (1:43:08)
Chicago Bulls (1:5624)
Toronto Raptors (2:02:47)
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
