Is NXT More Entertaining Than SmackDown? Plus, Adam Copeland’s Potentially Perfect Curtain Call

Ben, Khal, and Brian also talk about Bobby Lashley wanting Jade Cargill in his emerging group and Mustafa Ali missing out on a championship opportunity

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by comparing the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles to a current professional wrestler. Then they get into the following headlines:

  • Bobby Lashley wanting Jade Cargill in his emerging group (3:40)
  • Mustafa Ali missing out on a championship opportunity (13:06)
  • Adam Copeland saying it’s perfect to end his career with Christian (23:11)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take calling NXT more entertaining than SmackDown (40:06). Then they continue with a deep dive on the current state of NXT with its merger with superstars from the main roster such as Becky Lynch and the Judgment Day (54:13).

Last, they preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (64:13).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

