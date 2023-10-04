Is NXT More Entertaining Than SmackDown? Plus, Adam Copeland’s Potentially Perfect Curtain Call

Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by comparing the AL East champion Baltimore Orioles to a current professional wrestler. Then they get into the following headlines:
- Bobby Lashley wanting Jade Cargill in his emerging group (3:40)
- Mustafa Ali missing out on a championship opportunity (13:06)
- Adam Copeland saying it’s perfect to end his career with Christian (23:11)
Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Kaz’s take calling NXT more entertaining than SmackDown (40:06). Then they continue with a deep dive on the current state of NXT with its merger with superstars from the main roster such as Becky Lynch and the Judgment Day (54:13).
Last, they preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (64:13).
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
