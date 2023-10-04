What If VAR Never Existed?

James Allcott is joined by Reuben Pinder (@ReubenPinder) to discuss everything wrong with “VAR.” The pair also discuss some of the biggest talking points from the weekend, such as Aston Villa’s six-goal hammering of Brighton and what the repercussions for both teams will be. Are Chelsea finally good, or have their problems just begun? And what is Kai Havertz’s ceiling?
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Reuben Pinder
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify