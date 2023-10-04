 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What If VAR Never Existed?

James and Reuben Pinder also discuss some of the biggest talking points from the weekend, such as Aston Villa’s six-goal hammering of Brighton, Chelsea’s quality, and Kai Havertz’s ceiling

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Reuben Pinder (@ReubenPinder) to discuss everything wrong with “VAR.” The pair also discuss some of the biggest talking points from the weekend, such as Aston Villa’s six-goal hammering of Brighton and what the repercussions for both teams will be. Are Chelsea finally good, or have their problems just begun? And what is Kai Havertz’s ceiling?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Reuben Pinder
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

How Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Become One of the Most Comforting Shows on TV?

The hit Hulu whodunit is a comedy that features exquisite interior design, beloved guest stars, and a bulldog named Winnie. But it’s also, um, a show about murder?

By Brian Phillips
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 3, 2023
Play

Speidi’s Beginnings With Agent Adam Gelvan

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are joined by their old agent Adam Gelvan from Octagon to discuss his job, his favorite Speidi moments, and the rise of social media

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

“What Helps a Culture? Telling the Truth!”

Jason talks about what’s at stake for Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Washington Commanders, and the Chicago Bulls’ media day appearance

By Jason Goff

NFL Week 4 Recap, Week 5 Preview, World Series Picks

Cousin Sal and the D3 recap the biggest story lines from Week 4 in the NFL, preview the lines for Week 5, and recap the past weekend in college football

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Phillies Win Game 1 of NL Wild Card: The Dusty Wathan Game

The Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the NL wild-card series

By Sheil Kapadia

Power Ranking the Most Surprising MVPs of the Season

The guys discuss the breakout Rams, the shocking Texans offense, and much more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more