Friendship in the NBA

Erika, Steven, and Kaz sit down to discuss their favorite friendships in the NBA as the regular season approaches

By Erika Ramirez and Kazeem Famuyide
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


As the players of the NBA sit down this week for their first media appearances of the season and hit the courts with their teammates and coaches for training camp, Erika and Steven speak with Ringer podcaster Kazeem Famuyide about the role of friendship in the NBA, LeBron James’s impact on that role, their favorite friendships in the NBA, and much more!

If you want to tell us about your favorite friendships in the NBA or have thoughts about friendships in team sports, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

