

As the players of the NBA sit down this week for their first media appearances of the season and hit the courts with their teammates and coaches for training camp, Erika and Steven speak with Ringer podcaster Kazeem Famuyide about the role of friendship in the NBA, LeBron James’s impact on that role, their favorite friendships in the NBA, and much more!

If you want to tell us about your favorite friendships in the NBA or have thoughts about friendships in team sports, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

