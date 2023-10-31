 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers Finally Trade James Harden to the Clippers

Sheil and Chris Ryan react to the trade and discuss how this will affect the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Daryl Morey’s job status

By Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan
Philadelphia 76ers Open Scrimmage Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


James Harden’s trade request to the Clippers was finally granted on Tuesday. The Sixers shipped him and P.J. Tucker to L.A. for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, 22-year-old KJ Martin, Marcus Morris’s expiring contract, unprotected first-round picks in 2026 and 2028, a pick swap, and two second-rounders. Sheil and Chris Ryan react to the trade and discuss how this will affect the Sixers, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Daryl Morey’s job status.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

