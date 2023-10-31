Sixers Finally Trade James Harden to the Clippers



James Harden’s trade request to the Clippers was finally granted on Tuesday. The Sixers shipped him and P.J. Tucker to L.A. for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, 22-year-old KJ Martin, Marcus Morris’s expiring contract, unprotected first-round picks in 2026 and 2028, a pick swap, and two second-rounders. Sheil and Chris Ryan react to the trade and discuss how this will affect the Sixers, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Daryl Morey’s job status.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please checkout http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify