Rugby World Cup Wrap-Up, Awards Night and Nick Tompkins Is Reunited With His Vice Captain



After seven weeks of drama, highs and lows, and some incredible entertainment, we have our Rugby World Cup champions. The lads look back at the final between the Springboks and All Blacks and give their take on where this Bok team and their coaches rank in the history of the sport. We look at the main decisions and talking points from the game. We’re also joined by Wales and Sarries centre Nick Tompkins to reveal what went on in the Welsh World Cup camp and some of Gatland’s secrets. He also spills the beans on who shouts at him more, Farrell or Biggar, and how to fix the club game. Lots more as usual, including looking back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick, as well as reaction to the new global tournament, Eddie leaving Australia, and Marler snubbing Bill.

