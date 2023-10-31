 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rugby World Cup Wrap-Up, Awards Night and Nick Tompkins Is Reunited With His Vice Captain

The guys also look back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick and react to the new global tournament

By The Rugby Pod
TOPSHOT-RUGBYU-WC-2023-RSA-TROPHY-ARRIVAL Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images


After seven weeks of drama, highs and lows, and some incredible entertainment, we have our Rugby World Cup champions. The lads look back at the final between the Springboks and All Blacks and give their take on where this Bok team and their coaches rank in the history of the sport. We look at the main decisions and talking points from the game. We’re also joined by Wales and Sarries centre Nick Tompkins to reveal what went on in the Welsh World Cup camp and some of Gatland’s secrets. He also spills the beans on who shouts at him more, Farrell or Biggar, and how to fix the club game. Lots more as usual, including looking back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick, as well as reaction to the new global tournament, Eddie leaving Australia, and Marler snubbing Bill.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

S11E6: “All I Need” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its fifth track, "All I Need"

By Cole Cuchna

24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock

The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show ‘Craig of the Creek’ stops by the show to talk about his new record, ‘HELLMODE,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek

Lions and Raiders Going in Opposite Directions, It Might Be Time to Worry About the Chiefs, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil discuss the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders, the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury, concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons, and so much more.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 3: The Fake Name Game

In the third episode of The Ringer’s true crime podcast, Michael Esposito has arrived in the Bay Area—but with a new name

By Justin Sayles

Did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Just Save Movies? Plus: The Emily Blunt Movie Star Playbook.

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprising box office performance of ‘FNaF’ and review the new drama ‘Pain Hustlers’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Keith Lee and Atlanta’s Food Scene, Plus Kai Cenat’s Jail Stream

Van and Rachel also discuss Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay