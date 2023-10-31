 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock

The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show ‘Craig of the Creek’ stops by the show to talk about his new record, ‘HELLMODE,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek
2022 Riot Fest Photo by Jason Squires/FilmMagic


Jeff Rosenstock has been making good, heartfelt music for most of his life. The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show Craig of the Creek stops by the show to talk about his new record, HELLMODE, the good and bad ways to get rockognized, and the enduring glory of “Bump” by Spank Rock. All that and much more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Jeff Rosenstock
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

