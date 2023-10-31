24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock



Jeff Rosenstock has been making good, heartfelt music for most of his life. The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show Craig of the Creek stops by the show to talk about his new record, HELLMODE, the good and bad ways to get rockognized, and the enduring glory of “Bump” by Spank Rock. All that and much more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Join The Ringer’s Rob Harvilla (60 Songs That Explain the ’90s), Yasi Salek (Bandsplain), and Chris Ryan (The Rewatchables/The Watch) at the Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on 11/16/23 to celebrate the release of Rob’s new book based on his hit Spotify podcast. Click here for details!

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Jeff Rosenstock

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

