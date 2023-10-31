 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 3: The Fake Name Game

In the third episode of The Ringer’s true crime podcast, Michael Esposito has arrived in the Bay Area—but with a new name

By Justin Sayles
Ringer illustration


The Wedding Scammer hits the road, and lands in the Bay Area. However, there’s a catch: He’s no longer going by Michael Esposito. But while he’s got a new name, some things haven’t changed. And the cost of knowing him has gone up.

Host: Justin Sayles
Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel
Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club
Sound Design: Bobby Wagner
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Wedding Scammer

The Latest

Rugby World Cup Wrap-Up, Awards Night and Nick Tompkins Is Reunited With His Vice Captain

The guys also look back at England’s bronze match and where to next for Borthwick and react to the new global tournament

By The Rugby Pod

S11E6: “All I Need” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its fifth track, "All I Need"

By Cole Cuchna

24 Question Party People: Jeff Rosenstock

The singer, songwriter, and composer for children’s show ‘Craig of the Creek’ stops by the show to talk about his new record, ‘HELLMODE,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek

Lions and Raiders Going in Opposite Directions, It Might Be Time to Worry About the Chiefs, and More Big Takeaways from Week 8

Ben and Sheil discuss the Lions’ tough win over the Raiders, the potency of Patrick Mahomes’s current supporting cast, Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury, concerns about Desmond Ridder and the Falcons, and so much more.

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Just Save Movies? Plus: The Emily Blunt Movie Star Playbook.

Sean and Amanda discuss the surprising box office performance of ‘FNaF’ and review the new drama ‘Pain Hustlers’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Keith Lee and Atlanta’s Food Scene, Plus Kai Cenat’s Jail Stream

Van and Rachel also discuss Congressman Dean Phillips’s presidential bid and the legal ramifications of knocking out an influencer

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay