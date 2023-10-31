‘The Wedding Scammer,’ Episode 3: The Fake Name Game



The Wedding Scammer hits the road, and lands in the Bay Area. However, there’s a catch: He’s no longer going by Michael Esposito. But while he’s got a new name, some things haven’t changed. And the cost of knowing him has gone up.

Host: Justin Sayles

Producers: Jade Whaley, Mike Wargon, Bobby Wagner, Amanda Dobbins, Justin Sayles, and Vikram Patel

Original Music: Justin Catoni of 13th Ward Social Club

Sound Design: Bobby Wagner

Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

