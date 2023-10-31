Did ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Just Save Movies? Plus: The Emily Blunt Movie Star Playbook.

Sean and Amanda discuss the somewhat surprising dominant movie at the box office, Five Nights at Freddy’s, a horror adaptation of a popular video game series (1:00). Then, they review Pain Hustlers, the David Yates–directed drama about the opioid crisis starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt (27:00), before running through Blunt’s career to this point and laying out her “movie star playbook” (36:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
