Strange Times at The Messenger, and Weekend Audio. Plus, McKay Coppins on Mitt Romney.

Bryan and David talk with reporter and author McKay Coppins about his new book and what it was like working with Mitt Romney

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Sen. Mitt Romney... Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images


Bryan and David dissect what’s happening at The Messenger with a recent partnership with an artificial intelligence firm and news that the publication is out of money (0:33). Then, they tackle another round of Weekend Audio that touches on Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt’s comment about Miguel Castro, as well as NC State football coach David Doeren firing shots back after a recent comment about his organization (10:49). Later, reporter and author McKay Coppins joins to discuss his new book, Romney: A Reckoning, where he discloses what the reporting process was like working with Mitt Romney and what he learned while writing the book (26:29). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: McKay Coppins
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

