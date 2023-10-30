Strange Times at The Messenger, and Weekend Audio. Plus, McKay Coppins on Mitt Romney.

Bryan and David dissect what’s happening at The Messenger with a recent partnership with an artificial intelligence firm and news that the publication is out of money (0:33). Then, they tackle another round of Weekend Audio that touches on Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt’s comment about Miguel Castro, as well as NC State football coach David Doeren firing shots back after a recent comment about his organization (10:49). Later, reporter and author McKay Coppins joins to discuss his new book, Romney: A Reckoning, where he discloses what the reporting process was like working with Mitt Romney and what he learned while writing the book (26:29). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: McKay Coppins
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS