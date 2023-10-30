 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LA Knight Shows Up BIG on Smackdown! Plus NXT’s Mr. Stone Joins the Show.

Mr. Stone talks with Kaz about getting back in the ring, why Bron Breakker shouldn’t underestimate him, and much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE.com


David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the Wikipedia “fake” results of WWE Crown Jewel (3:30).

Then they get into the following from pro wrestling over the weekend:

  • LA Knight looking like he belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns (5:07)
  • MJF and Kenny Omega’s title match on AEW Collision (16:15)
  • Who would you take on your draft board, MJF or LA Knight (20:47)?
  • Who will be MJF’s three partners for the eight-man tag match (23:41)?
  • WWE Monday Night Raw preview (33:19)

Later, Kaz speaks with Mr. Stone ahead of his big match at Halloween Havoc with Bron Breakker. They discuss the following:

  • Being recognized in the gym before his match (39:30)
  • Getting back in the ring after managing for years (41:36)
  • The feud with Bron Breakker being Attitude Era–like (43:45)
  • Why Bron Breakker shouldn’t underestimate him (50:47)
  • What is the most rewarding part of the Performance Center (58:55)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Mr. Stone
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

‘Loki’ S2E4 and the New John le Carré Documentary, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’

Chris and Andy also discuss which horror movies they did and didn’t watch this past weekend

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Cooper Flagg Joins the Brotherhood, Plus Top 100 Characters That Count: Quadrant 3 Characters (75-51)

Cooper Flagg commits to Duke, and Tate and J. Kyle Mann run through no. 75 to 51 of the top 100 characters in college basketball for the 2023-24 season

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Early Season Overreactions and Panic Watch

Logan, Raja, and Howard discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ 1-2 start and the Hawks beating the Bucks at home

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

England Bounce Back in the Nations League, and Who Could Be the Next USWNT Head Coach?

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys chat through England’s return to winning ways in the Nations League

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Play

Angry Ginge and Goldbridge Go Mad on the Manchester Derby

The boys also talk about Everton winning away, the possible 12-point deduction looming over Sean Dyche’s team, and Eddie Nketiah’s first PL hat trick

By Ben Foster

Purdy Struggles, the Real Bengals, and Cousins’s Future With Mike Sando, Plus Love for the Oregon Ducks.

Ryen also breaks down his top 12 in CFB

By Ryen Russillo