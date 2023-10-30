LA Knight Shows Up BIG on Smackdown! Plus NXT’s Mr. Stone Joins the Show.



David and Kaz kick off the show by discussing the Wikipedia “fake” results of WWE Crown Jewel (3:30).

Then they get into the following from pro wrestling over the weekend:

LA Knight looking like he belongs in the ring with Roman Reigns (5:07)

MJF and Kenny Omega’s title match on AEW Collision (16:15)

Who would you take on your draft board, MJF or LA Knight (20:47)?

Who will be MJF’s three partners for the eight-man tag match (23:41)?

WWE Monday Night Raw preview (33:19)

Later, Kaz speaks with Mr. Stone ahead of his big match at Halloween Havoc with Bron Breakker. They discuss the following:

Being recognized in the gym before his match (39:30)

Getting back in the ring after managing for years (41:36)

The feud with Bron Breakker being Attitude Era–like (43:45)

Why Bron Breakker shouldn’t underestimate him (50:47)

What is the most rewarding part of the Performance Center (58:55)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Mr. Stone

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS