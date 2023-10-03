Flowers for Michael Cole, AEW’s End of 2023 Plans, and Dip Still Isn’t Feeling LA Knight

Back from Las Vegas and the maj hotel that is New York, New York, Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip to discuss the following on today’s episode:
- Michael Cole’s cryptic promo last night (8:50)
- The current state of the AEW pay-per-view business (14:30)
- A recent uptick in NXT promos and why the guys think this is happening (32:02)
- Some advice to wrestling fans regarding the spread of famous social media videos
Plus, some mailbag (51:53), and what’s the best steak house in Indianapolis?
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
