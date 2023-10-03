Flowers for Unai’s Villa, Plus the Unavoidable VAR Chat and More

Ian is joined by Carl Anka, Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about Ian’s conversation with Jonas Eidevall following Arsenal’s opening day WSL defeat to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium (02:04). They then move on to the VAR controversy from the weekend (04:39) and give out a huge bunch of flowers to Unai Emery and Aston Villa following their 6-1 thrashing of Brighton (17:54), as well as to Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo following his great performances this season, including another goal in the weekend’s Basque derby (29:45).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka, Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
