Flowers for Unai’s Villa, Plus the Unavoidable VAR Chat and More

Ian and his guests chat about Arsenal’s opening day WSL defeat to Liverpool, the weekend’s Basque derby and much more

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Aston Villa v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Carl Anka, Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat a little bit about Ian’s conversation with Jonas Eidevall following Arsenal’s opening day WSL defeat to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium (02:04). They then move on to the VAR controversy from the weekend (04:39) and give out a huge bunch of flowers to Unai Emery and Aston Villa following their 6-1 thrashing of Brighton (17:54), as well as to Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo following his great performances this season, including another goal in the weekend’s Basque derby (29:45).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka, Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

