24 Question Party People: Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker comes on the program with the unexpected mission of expressing support and admiration for the Sex Pistols’ seminal debut single, Anarchy in the U.K. OK, he also came on to tell us about his beautiful new record, Carolyn’s Boy. After briefly touching on Yasi’s performance of “Only Wanna Be With You,” the two dive into loving R.E.M., despising opening the mail, and much more on this week’s episode of 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Darius Rucker
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
