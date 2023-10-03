 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rugby Pool Deciders and Fiji Coach Simon Raiwalui Joins the Show

Plus, Raiwalui gives the guys a behind-the-scenes look at Fiji as they look set the create history against Portugal and go all the way in the World Cup

By The Rugby Pod
Fiji v Georgia - Rugby World Cup France 2023 Photo by Pauline Ballet - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images


It’s the final round of pool matches and the guys preview a huge showdown in Paris as Scotland prepares to try and achieve the incredible and knock out the number one team in the World. Goodey is all in on Ireland, whilst Jim maps out Scotland’s potential route to victory. The lads also look at the other pool deciders and whether we might see any potential upsets as Italy looks to bounce back from an All black humbling, how England will line up against Samoa, and Argentina and Japan face off in another straight knock-out game. Plus we’re joined by one of our favorite guests of the season in Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui as he gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Fiji as they look set the create history against Portugal and go all the way in the World Cup.

