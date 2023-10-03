Why Won’t Anyone Credible Challenge Joe Biden?



Tara is joined by NBC News correspondent Jon Allen to discuss the obstacles and fears facing aspiring Democrats who may want to challenge Joe Biden and the DNC establishment in the upcoming primaries. They touch on the growing resentment within the party regarding Biden’s age and leadership, and ponder whether abortion issues and anti-Trump resentment will be enough to get him back into office.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Jon Allen

Producers: Chris Sutton and Conor Nevins

